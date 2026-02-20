71°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One Tank Trips: Tree Frog Adventure Park in Covington
-
Renovations coming to centerpiece D-Day exhibit at The National WWII Museum in...
-
Navy veteran's home receives new roof under Owens Corning program honoring military...
-
Southern University presidential search committee wants new leader by mid-summer
-
Baker PD: Brothers arrested after stealing man's medication at gunpoint inside his...