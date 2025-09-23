79°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Florida Boulevard reopens near Flannery Road after truck crash
BATON ROUGE — Florida Boulevard was briefly closed to westbound traffic near Flannery Road after a truck crash on Wednesday.
All lanes were blocked at Flannery starting around 6:50 a.m.
By 8 a.m., the roadway reopened.
Officials said no injuries were reported in the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo
-
SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom...
-
2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief...
-
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
-
70 for 70: Kitty Kimball made history as first woman on La....
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity