TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Florida Boulevard re-opened after 18-wheeler hits powerline

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler partially blocked Florida Boulevard after it hit a power pole Tuesday morning.

The 18-wheeler blocked three lanes of the four-lane highway with only one lane open to passing traffic. The pole was struck, but was not completely taken down.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and Fire Department as well as Entergy were all on scene to assess the damage.

Entergy said work was completed on the lines.