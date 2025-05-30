80°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Eastbound traffic still backed up several hours after semi overturns on I-12 in Hammond
HAMMOND - Traffic backed up for several miles after an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck got into a wreck on I-12 near the I-55 interchange in Hammond on Friday.
The 18-wheeler left the roadway and overturned around 9:49 a.m., with Hammond Fire and Hammond Rural Fire officials responding. No injuries were reported, officials added.
Traffic maps show I-12 eastbound at Exit 38B having the right shoulder blocked due to a crash. Traffic still backed up to Exit 35 as of 5:00 p.m.
Drivers are urged to take an alternate route at La. 190 eastbound.
