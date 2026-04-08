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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Car catches fire after crash on I-110 southbound; 1 person taken to hospital

5 hours 59 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 3:23 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A car caught fire after a wreck on I-110 southbound near the Airline Highway exit, leaving just the left lane open for approximately two hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the driver of the car that caught fire was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Photos show firefighters putting out the blaze as heavy smoke billows from the car. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. 

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