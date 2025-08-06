79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes open after stalled 18-wheeler on I-10 eastbound on Mississippi River Bridge

Wednesday, August 06 2025
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials cleared a stalled 18-wheeler on I-10 eastbound on the Mississippi River Bridge, deputies said.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the lanes opened at 6:45 p.m.

