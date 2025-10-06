73°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-110 northbound reopen after crash near Convention Street
BATON ROUGE — I-110 northbound was entirely closed after a crash near Convention Street early Monday morning.
The wreck was reported just before 5 a.m. By 5:30 a.m., the roadway had entirely reopened.
Officials said no injuries were reported from the crash.
