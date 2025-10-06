73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-110 northbound reopen after crash near Convention Street

3 hours 4 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 5:12 AM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — I-110 northbound was entirely closed after a crash near Convention Street early Monday morning. 

The wreck was reported just before 5 a.m. By 5:30 a.m., the roadway had entirely reopened. 

Officials said no injuries were reported from the crash. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days