TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 EB open after crash past La. 641

GARYVILLE — All lanes of eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 are open after an accident near the Ascension and St. James parish line shut the roadway down for over an hour Monday afternoon.

The crash just past La. 641 was first reported around 2:22 p.m. and the roadway was reopened by 3:33 p.m.