TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes of I-10 east reopened on Mississippi River Bridge after hour-long blockage

Monday, June 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound reopened on the Mississippi River Bridge after a traffic accident caused a closure for more than an hour Monday morning. 

The blockage brought traffic to a standstill around 10 a.m. and congestion extended over the river past Lobdell. By 11:35 a.m., the blockage was cleared.

I-10 eastbound was closed from the bridge and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development encouraged commuters to take an alternative route.  

