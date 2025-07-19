88°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear after wreck on I-10 Westbound before Washington Street
BATON ROUGE — All lanes are re-opened after an accident on I-10 Westbound before Washington Street.
The right lane is open again after it was blocked by the wreck.
Trending News
Traffic was backed up to South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people,...
-
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert
-
New Orleans police officer injured in French Quarter hit-and-run, according to media...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots
-
LSU picked near the top of SEC preseason rankings