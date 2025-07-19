88°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes clear after wreck on I-10 Westbound before Washington Street

Saturday, July 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — All lanes are re-opened after an accident on I-10 Westbound before Washington Street.

The right lane is open again after it was blocked by the wreck. 

Traffic was backed up to South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

