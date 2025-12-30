43°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked due to vehicle fire on Airline Highway, Old Hammond Highway

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Airline Highway at Old Hammond Highway is closed due to a vehicle fire, officials told WBRZ.

All lanes are currently blocked at this time. Emergency officials are on scene.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. No other information is available at this time.

