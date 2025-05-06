75°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler, car hauler off roadway at I-12 near Holden

Tuesday, May 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HOLDEN - Drivers should expect delays after an 18-wheeler and car hauler went off the roadway on I-12 at the Holden exit.

Images from the scene show an 18-wheeler off the shoulder with its trailer on the shoulder, while a car hauler is completely off the road on the other shoulder.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 said the area "is a mess" with "multiple issues out there." Traffic maps show congestion in both directions.

No information was immediately available regarding if any injuries took place.

