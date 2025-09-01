75°
Teachers stock classrooms at back to school event hosted at River Center
BATON ROUGE - Teachers in Baton Rouge got to stock their classrooms full of supplies after a back-to-school giveaway on Sunday at the Raising Cane's River Center.
Educators got access to pens, papers and even wellness kits for themselves.
State Sen. Regina Barrow says she doesn't want teachers to feel like they have a financial burden.
"So this is one way to help them ease that burden out of their own pockets. They spend anywhere from five hundred to three thousand dollars a year to help their children. So we want to help them help the kids," Barrow said, praising the turnout at this year's event.
