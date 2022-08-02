78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tax service workers allegedly lied on customers' forms; 3 arrested for defrauding La. relief program

3 hours 35 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, August 02 2022 Aug 2, 2022 August 02, 2022 2:24 PM August 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Three workers at a tax service are facing criminal charges after they allegedly used customers' tax forms to defraud a disaster relief program in wake of Hurricane Ida.

Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard and Erica Williams are facing charges for fraudulently submitting forms to receive refunds through a program that offered sales tax refunds for personal property destroyed in a natural disaster.

According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the three women worked for Global Tax Service and charged their clients up to $110 to submit the sales tax forms, which included fake information and inflated value of property losses. Clients told investigators they did not provide the fraudulent information that was later submitted on their behalf.

Trending News

The three were booked into East Baton Rouge Prison. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days