Tasty lessons: Kids in St. Helena learn nutrition through free summer series

GREENSBURG - In St. Helena Parish children are getting a taste of healthy habits this summer thanks to a free program aimed at teaching nutrition in a fun, hands-on way.

The LSU Ag Center is hosting the summer nutrition series for children in grades three through five, giving them a chance to learn, taste and take home healthy ideas.

“One of the things that can come up as an issue here, especially for kids, is that there isn't a ton of money for programming or for them to get these kinds of things in their education,” said Isabel Zebrick with the LSU Ag center. “A lot of these recipes that, you know, are through SNAP Ed and the recommendations, they focus on both of those things - making those healthy choices, but also not breaking the bank.”

Classes are held twice a month at the Audubon Regional Library. Kids try new snacks, learn about balanced meals, and bring home budget-friendly recipes.

“It's just to help the parents and the kids kind of get exposure and learn about all these fruits and vegetables, the different nutrients in the different food groups,” Zebrick said.

Each lesson includes physical activities and cooking demos, so students get involved.

“Today we did a taste testing, some of the recipes the kids can also help me make and put together,” Zebrick said.

Kids also learn about food groups and how to build a healthy plate.

“There's vegetables and fruit, protein, grains and dairy, and it shows the portion on the plate,” Zebrick said.

And for families who rely on federal assistance, this program promotes wellness without adding expense.

“It's meant to help people who receive benefits make the best choices that are healthy and help reduce costs for them overall,” Zebrick said.

The summer series will continue throughout September 20th. You can sign your child up here.