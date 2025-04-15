75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Task force to present initial designs for new juvenile detention facilities

Tuesday, April 15 2025 11:18 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention and Jail Task Force will present the initial designs for the new juvenile detention facilities. 

"After a year of traveling to see the possibilities of what true rehabilitative facilities look like, we are ready to unveil the initial design," the office of Councilman Darryl Hurst said. 

Officials said the main priorities of the designs of the new facilities were mental health and proper programming. 

WBRZ previously reported that the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center was "a very depressing building" and officials have been working to resolve these issues. 

WBRZ will have more information on the designs as they become available. 

