Target now allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without masks

Target has eliminated its mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, USA Today reports.

Target's updated mask policy is in harmony with similar policies issued by a number of its competitors including Walmart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and Costco.

The relaxing of this COVID-related restriction begins Monday for customers and employees, but the retailer still strongly recommends unvaccinated customers and employees wear masks. In addition to this, customers who live in areas that have state or local mask requirements may still have to wear the face coverings regardless of their individual vaccination status.

Target issued a statement Monday, saying, "Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances."

The retail giant also said, "Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores."

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidelines that said fully vaccinated Americans will not typically need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, even in crowded spaces.

Target began requiring masks at stores nationwide Aug. 1.