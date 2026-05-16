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Tangipahoa voters reject extending term-limits for council, president
AMITE – Tangipahoa Parish voters on Saturday rejected a pair of ballot issues that would determine how long its parish officials can stay in office.
More than a decade ago, voters took up term limits for council members and the parish president, but the 2015 ballot issue included all the seats in the same item put before residents. According to a 2025 lawsuit, they should have been taken up separately.
The Parish Council voted to put the matter before voters again and let them decide whether council members and the parish president should be limited to four terms or three terms.
A “yes” vote meant approving four four-year terms for each. A “no” vote would leave a three-term limit in place.
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