Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office offering $5,000 reward for information on 2021 homicide

PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the 2021 homicide of a 69-year-old man.

Deputies say Harry Hughes was found dead inside his North 11th Street home after an apparent drive-by shooting on July 4, 2021. Loud noises initially believed to be fireworks were overheard sometime after 3:00 a.m. by neighbors.

Later that morning, a family member discovered Hughes' lifeless body laying in his bed, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact Detective Mike Sticker at 985-419-0976.