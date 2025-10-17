Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asking for help locating St. Helena Parish woman

TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help in locating a St. Helena Parish woman who was last seen in the Ponchatoula area.

Brittany Travasos, 37, of the McDaniel Road area, was reported missing on Sept. 29 after her relatives couldn't contact her for four days.

Travasos is 5'2", 125 pounds, with blue eyes and has recently dyed her hair brown. She also needs medication for a condition that can be critical to her health if she is without it.

Anyone with information regarding Travasos should contact the Investigations Division at 985-771-1161.