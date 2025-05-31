87°
Tangipahoa Parish officials trying to locate stolen utility trailer

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a utility trailer stolen in the Hammond area.

In the early morning hours of April 25, surveillance video caught a black Toyota Tundra entering a business on College Town Drive and backing up to a maroon, 2019 Continental Cargo utility trailer before driving off with it attached. 

The trailer had license plate J603263 and is valued at more than $5,745.

Anyone with information on the trailer and its whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2088.

