Tangipahoa Parish inmate reportedly escaped after being helped over perimeter fence

AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the parish jail Thursday night.

19-year-old Tra'Von Johnson was booked and awaiting trial for his alleged role in a 2022 Hammond home invasion. Johnson is also one of four inmates who escaped from the facility in May of 2024.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday night, TPSO was questioned by the public about whether or not Johnson was still in custody. An immediate headcount of the jail's population alerted the staff of Johnson's escape.

It was determined that Johnson escaped from Tangipahoa Parish Jail around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Jail staff concluded that Johnson was the only inmate to escape after another inmate helped lift him over the perimeter fence.

Tra'Von Johnson is described as a black male with brown eyes, 5'5, and weighing around 120 lbs. Johnson is from the Tickfaw area and has ties to the Hammond-Pumpkin Center area.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tra'Von Johnson, you are urged to contact TPSO by calling 985-345-6150.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245. You could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to Johnson's capture.