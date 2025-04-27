77°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for burglar who stole equipment from Amite business
AMITE - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are trying to track down a burglar who broke into an Amite business and took off with more than $2,000 in merchandise.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on April 15 an unknown male went to a business along U.S. Highway 51 near Anderson Road and cut the locks on the fence before driving into the yard. Deputies said the man took several sheets of tin and different pieces of equipment.
Anyone with information can call (985) 402-0214.
