Tangipahoa Parish deputies identify suspect wanted for Dollar General thefts in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have identified a 33-year-old man as a suspect in a felony theft investigation in Ponchatoula.

On Thursday, deputies said that Duane Anderson was identified as a suspect in connection with several theft cases on Highway 190 Dollar General. Anderson allegedly worked alongside a second suspect described as a white female with red hair to steal cleaning supplies.

Deputies said that Anderson and the other suspect are also wanted for the same crimes at the Dollar General store on Highway 22.

They were seen traveling in a red sedan with Louisiana license plate 161 JOK.

Anderson is wanted on four counts of theft.

Anyone with information about where Anderson can be located, or information about the second suspect, is asked to contact Det. Earl McFarland at 985-514-8181 or 985-351-8942.