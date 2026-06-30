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Tangipahoa Parish deputies find missing epileptic man last seen on La. 1064
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies have found an epileptic man who was last seen Tuesday morning along La. 1064 without shoes.
The man was reported missing around 2 a.m.
By 8:30 a.m., he was found safe.
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