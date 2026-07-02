Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies ask for public's help finding stolen tractor
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are looking for a tractor they say was stolen from the Amite area, and the sheriff's office has asked the public for help finding it.
The tractor and a trail camera were stolen from a property along Austin Brumfield Road in May, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said. The tractor was a red model 3016 GD Mahindra with a front loader bucket and bushhog attachments.
TPSO said detectives obtained video from around the time the tractor was believed to have been stolen. An image TPSO shared from the video shows a man walking near the tractor, but investigators have not yet identified him.
Trending News
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the stolen tractor to call 985-549-4734, or Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New RV resort opens in Satsuma with pools, lazy river and water...
-
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill indicted in New Orleans, reports say
-
Livingston Parish fire officials urging firework safety this weekend
-
A Morganza convenience store was broken into and the owners are asking...
-
WBR Sheriff's Office warn residents of scammer impersonating deputy, demanding payments to...
Sports Video
-
U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to round of 16 and keep...
-
Two former LSU pitchers named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
-
LeBron James will not wear a Lakers jersey when he returns for...
-
Two LSU Tigers named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams