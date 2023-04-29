Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home

PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for the driver of a white truck who vandalized the outside of a Ponchatoula funeral home.

Videos re-posted by the sheriff's office show a white truck doing donuts in the parking lot of LN Hughes Funeral Services, kicking up rocks that broke a window and chipped paint on the business' hearse.

Owner Lisa Hughes says she was woken up in the middle of the night when her security cameras picked up activity outside of the funeral home. Hughes says this is not the first time someone has vandalized her property either.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.