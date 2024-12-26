67°
Tangipahoa deputies: Man wanted for rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile
AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a man suspected for rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Kentell Sims, 34, of Greensburg, is wanted for first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.
Deputies say that, earlier this month, deputies were notified about the crime involving a teenager. During the investigation, Sims was identified as the suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and while he has been in communication with deputies, Sims "refuses to turn himself in," TPSO says.
Anyone with information about Sims’ whereabouts is urged to contact the agency's Juvenile Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.
