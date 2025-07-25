Tangipahoa deputies: Man arrested for terrorizing, false reports of Tangipahoa Parish Jail escape

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a Ponchatoula man for terrorizing after they said he published false information on social media of an inmate escaping from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on June 24, Arden Wells, 70, published false information on social media saying an inmate escaped the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Deputies said the posts created "undue concern among the public" following an actual escape the month prior.

Deputies issued a warrant for Wells' arrest, booked him for terrorizing in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and then transferred him to another facility "out of an abundance of caution for safety and security."

Wells previously campaigned to be the Tangipahoa Parish sheriff; he also had a prior arrest in 2019 for unauthorized entry into a parish public works facility.