Tangipahoa deputies looking for man accused of sexual battery, molestation of juvenile

2 hours 1 minute 16 seconds ago Monday, January 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a man who is wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile. 

According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Lloyd Bumgarden of Tickfaw is wanted for three counts each of sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile. 

Anyone with information about Bumgarden's whereabouts should call (985) 902-2070. 

