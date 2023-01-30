Tangipahoa deputies looking for man accused of sexual battery, molestation of juvenile

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a man who is wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile.

According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Lloyd Bumgarden of Tickfaw is wanted for three counts each of sexual battery and molestation of a juvenile.

Anyone with information about Bumgarden's whereabouts should call (985) 902-2070.