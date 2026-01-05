Tangipahoa deputies: Inmate who walked off while working at arena hosting annual TPSO rodeo captured

AMITE - A work release inmate who walked away from his assignment at the Florida Parishes Arena for the annual TPSO rodeo in September was re-arrested, deputies said.

Christopher Delcambre, 51, is facing new aggravated escape charges after being found in Mississippi. He was originally arrested in a drug case and a felony theft case.

On Saturday, September 27, Delcambre walked away from an assignment at the Florida Parishes Arena. Delcambre was in a program that allows select Department of Corrections inmates to work jobs outside of the jail.

Officials said Delcambre was found at a homeless encampment in Jackson, Mississippi. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and will be transported back to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Deputies also said that as a result of Delcambre's escape, they "re-evaluated its program eligibility standards" for work release and "revised the current participant list to reflect the new requirements."