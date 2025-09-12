79°
Tangipahoa deputies: Human remains found along River Road in Ponchatoula

1 hour 25 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, September 12 2025 Sep 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 10:24 PM September 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area along River Road.

The body was found along the 40000 block of River Road. The identity and manner of death of the individual is currently unknown.

