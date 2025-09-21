Tailgate on 2: LSU vs. Southeastern - Combined sober tailgate

BATON ROUGE --- With an in-state matchup between LSU and Southeastern Saturday, it brought many Louisianians together to celebrate the two teams with quite a few combined tailgates.

One special one was right by the parade grounds on LSU's campus. It was a sober tailgate hosted by LSU's recovery program with Southeastern's recovery program.

"Every Saturday during football season, for the games, we offer a sober tailgate so that people come and hang out and exist in a sober space without the expectation of drinking alcohol," LSU Student Recovery leadership team member Michael Jarvis said.

With both campuses within an hour of each other, it was easy for both schools' programs to be a part of a nice, relaxed tailgate.

"I had personal interest to start collegiate recovery on our campus because I knew that I had a lot of students in recovery talk about just the lack of support on campus and how hard it is to stay in recovery while you're in college," Southeastern's Lion Up Recovery Assistant Director Annette Baldwin said.

The programs say that people are welcome to come by to enjoy some snacks or play some corn hole, they just ask that you don't bring alcohol as the tailgate is meant to be a sober space. One thing they were giving out at the tailgate was boxes of Narcan.

The program's leadership says it's about helping everyone they can.

"You build a sense of community, you build a sense of friendship and caring, and you have a place where you can just truly be yourself, and people understand you, they understand what you are going through," Recovery Program Leadership member Dani Airhart said.

One member says this program helps her bond with people who have more in common with her than just their recovery, such as shared interests in classes and exams.

"One of my friends actually referred me. He was like hey, I know you go to like Alcoholics Anonymous, I know you go to NA meetings, but here's a different type of meeting. I want you to try it out, and I came and loved the program," Recovery Program Leadership member April Lombard said.