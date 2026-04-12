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Swept away: LSU loses third straight to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. - It looked rather grim for LSU baseball through six innings on Sunday afternoon. A day after getting run-ruled by Ole Miss, the Tigers trailed 7-0 and were getting no-hit. A seven-run inning helped soften the blow of getting swept, and the Tigers lost 8-7 to the Rebels in the final game of the series.
Every single LSU run and hit on the day came in the top of the seventh. The Tigers only had two baserunners outside of that.
The three straight losses to Ole Miss wraps up a frustrating week for an LSU team that seemed to have turned the corner following a series win at Tennessee. The Tigers also got back into the top 25 rankings for the first time since losing the Vanderbilt series.
A disappointing loss to Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday night halted all of that momentum, and the sweep in Oxford just adds insult to injury.
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With the Ole Miss series finished, the Tigers will return home to start a five-game homestand. LSU will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, April 14.
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