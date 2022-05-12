Sweeping changes coming to East Baton Rouge sewage bills; see how you're affected

BATON ROUGE - Residents throughout Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas can expect to see changes in their sewage and water bill after the parish council approved an ordinance changing how those fees are calculated.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved the changes proposed by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office. The proposal aims to make sewage costs "more equitable" across East Baton Rouge, including Baker, Zachary, and the LSU and Southern University campuses.

Baker residents will see the biggest change: a $5.89 per month decrease on average, and Zachary will see a $0.92 drop.

Residents in the Baton Rouge city limits can expect to see an average increase of $0.91.

Click here to see the full breakdown of the changes.