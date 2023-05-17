78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect in Madi Brooks investigation indicted in separate rape case in Livingston Parish

1 hour 43 seconds ago Wednesday, May 17 2023 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 8:33 AM May 17, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Kaivon Washington, the man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 for a separate rape investigation. 

Washington was originally booked for the charge in February, but a grand jury formally indicted him with the first-degree rape charge on Tuesday, according to recently-filed court documents. 

Arrest documents obtained by WBRZ detailed the original 2020 case. 

Trending News

The next step for Washington is to go to trial. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days