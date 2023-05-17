78°
Suspect in Madi Brooks investigation indicted in separate rape case in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Kaivon Washington, the man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 for a separate rape investigation.
Washington was originally booked for the charge in February, but a grand jury formally indicted him with the first-degree rape charge on Tuesday, according to recently-filed court documents.
Arrest documents obtained by WBRZ detailed the original 2020 case.
The next step for Washington is to go to trial.
