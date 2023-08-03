Suspect facing murder charge in killing of Ville Platte deputy marshal

VILLE PLATTE - Louisiana State Police on Thursday said they will pursue a first-degree murder charge against a man suspected in the shooting death of a deputy marshal Monday night.

Vonteeko Lamar Anderson, 23, is being held at the Evangeline Parish Jail. He's accused of shooting Ville Platte deputy marshal Barry Giglio, who was part of a multi-agency team executing a warrant at a suspected drug house.

Gunfire broke out at that location, killing Giglio and a person who has now been identified as Sistrane Edwards. A third individual was critically wounded.

Anderson was initially booked on drug and weapons charges. The charge of murder has since been added.

An organization representing city marshals and constables is raising funds to assist Giglio's family.