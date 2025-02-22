54°
Suspect arrested on rape charge following incident at LSU apartments

21-year-old Omari Rayshawn Milton of Alexandria is facing a charge of Third Degree Rape following an incident on LSU's campus on January 11, 2025. 


According to the arrest affidavit, Milton raped a woman at the East Campus Apartments.  The victim knew Milton through Instagram but only met in person for the first time on the day of the attack.  She reportedly fell asleep at her apartment after feeling unwell and woke up after he began having sex with her.  She told police she pretended to be sleeping still, and he eventually left.  


The victim also told police Milton texted her multiple apologies for his actions.  

