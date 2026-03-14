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Suspect arrested in shooting of Florida rapper XXXTentacion
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - South Florida authorities have arrested 22-year-old, Dedrick Williams in Monday's shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jashey Onfoy.
Broward County Sheriff Office's has charged Williams with first-degree murder and grand theft auto.
20-year-old Onfoy was on a career incline of success when he was killed. Fans in Florida have honored the rapper with dozens of candles, flowers, teddy bears and balloons near the scene of Monday's shooting.
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