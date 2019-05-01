Suspect arrested in 'accidental' shooting that injured 11-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for the accidental shooting of a child earlier this week.

Authorities say 19-year-old James Gales allegedly admitted to the crime and turned himself in Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Old Hammond Highway. Police said the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door and fired one shot, striking the 11-year-old male in the face.

At the time of the shooting, authorities said the victim was expected to survive.

Gales was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with negligent injuring.