87°
Latest Weather Blog
Supreme Court to take up state bans on trans student athletes
The Supreme Court said Thursday that it would hear appeals from three states seeking to uphold laws excluding transgender student athletes from participation in girls' and women's sports teams.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 4th in 5
-
2une In Previews: Annual Kenilworth parade rolling Thursday evening
-
VIDEO: Former mayoral chief of staff hits man with chair outside of...
-
WBRSO: Three-year-old in Port Allen dies in accidental drowning
-
Alleged stolen ambulance driver was on probation for auto theft