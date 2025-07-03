87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Supreme Court to take up state bans on trans student athletes

47 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, July 03 2025 Jul 3, 2025 July 03, 2025 8:58 AM July 03, 2025 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

The Supreme Court said Thursday that it would hear appeals from three states seeking to uphold laws excluding transgender student athletes from participation in girls' and women's sports teams.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days