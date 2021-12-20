Supply chain issues, inflation spice up prices for Christmas crawfish

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish for Christmas! But, like everything else, blame the ongoing supply chain and inflation for higher prices - possibly for much of the crawfish season.

Stream WBRZ newscasts : Click HERE

Monday, a few days before Christmas, crawfish were the must-have at Tony's Seafood in Baton Rouge. Crawfish there were selling for $7.49/pound boiled. At an interstate-side spot in Lafayette, WBRZ found crawfish at $10/pound.

"Prices are a little high for this time of year," Tony's manager Darren Pizzolato said.

"Everybody's noticing the same thing across the nation, everything's high right now," he warned. "Of course, it affects the crawfish, too. You're looking at commodities higher, paper gets higher, everything to cook them is higher."

Pizzolato hopes prices will level off in February as crawfish season begins to approach the peak.

Crawfish being sold now are "all pond... they're farm-raised," he said. "You'll get into the spillway after the first of the year, late February," as days get warmer. Though, the unseasonable warm weather in November and early December helped get crawfish selling for Christmas.

"With the warm weather we've been having... They were actually doing good a couple of weeks ago for being this early," Pizzolato said.