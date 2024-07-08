Supermarket raising funds for daughter of longtime employee who was killed

GONZALES — Lamendola's Supermarket is arranging a fundraiser to help the family of Brenda Morris, a longtime employee who was killed in June.

Morris was shot and killed by her husband Sean Morris last month. Brenda was the head cook at the supermarket's deli and worked there for more than 13 years.

The supermarket is raising funds for Morris' daughter, who is headed into her senior year of high school. The money will go toward graduation and college expenses.

"Earlier this year we were talking about how it was Patricia's graduation and it was Brenda's last baby graduating and she wanted to do it big this year. We just want to make sure that we are honoring Brenda's wishes to watch her daughter have the best senior year ever," owner Daphne Lamendola said.

The supermarket will be collecting donations at the registers until July 9. On Tuesday, the store will hold a dedication ceremony for Morris at 11 a.m.