Super Bowl champion Doug Williams hosts annual elite football camp at Memorial Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl champion quarterback and Zachary native Doug Williams hosted the Doug Williams Elite Football camp Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.

The free skills camp, in partnership with BREC, was put together by Williams, his daughter Ashley, and volunteers.

“It’s about giving back if you got an opportunity to give back, I think you should, no matter who you are, no matter what you do, It's all about time and putting time in with the kids,” Williams said. “When you look around and see things happening out there in the public, and a lot of young people involved, things like this kind of help them to kind of clear their mind at what they really want to be, and that's what this camp is all about.”

Williams told WBRZ he has been putting on the event for 38 years.