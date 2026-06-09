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Sunshine man arrested for allegedly trying to set house on fire with woman inside

3 hours 8 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 5:09 PM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SUNSHINE — A man was arrested for allegedly trying to set a house with a woman inside it on fire. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers responded to a home along Besson Lane on Monday after a woman reported someone was trying to set it on fire. 

Officers said the woman looked out her window and saw Edward Leblanc, 56, pouring gasoline into a cup on the porch while making threats. Law enforcement said she ran outside and kicked the cup off the porch before pouring vinegar on the spill. 

According to officials, Leblanc admitted to pouring the gasoline in the cup but said he was not really going to set the home on fire. 

First responders said the smell of gasoline was strong when they arrived. 

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Leblanc was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of attempted aggravated arson and aggravated assault. 

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