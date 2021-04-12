Sunny skies for Monday, Rain is back on Tuesday

Happy Monday! This week will start off clear and calm but rain will be back in the forecast on Tuesday. Each day this week will be different than the one that came before it, so be sure to keep checking back for the newest forecast information.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We started out on the chilly side this morning. Some areas started in the upper 40s but with all the sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will easily reach the mid-80s. Humidity will remain low as well. Tonight, will be clear with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Up Next: Tuesday will start out with just a few showers that will become more numerous throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Most areas will see some rain by the end of the day Tuesday and then again on Wednesday. Some areas will see on and off shower activity through the night into Wednesday morning. A stronger boundary will move through on Wednesday and it will push out the showers and storms as it goes. As we are expecting some prolonged periods of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be important to look out for localized street flooding.

Beyond Wednesday, there will still be ample moisture for afternoon pop-up showers through the weekend. Temperatures will trend in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Keep checking back for the latest information. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!