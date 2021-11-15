Sunday PM Forecast: Warm up continues this week before the next front

The Forecast:



We had widespread low temperatures in the 30s this morning and even a few spots briefly hitting the freezing mark in southwest Mississippi.



Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as this morning. Low temperatures will drop into the lower-mid 40s by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking Ahead:

A warming trend will continue through the week. Afternoon temperatures will return to the upper 70s by Tuesday, eventually near 80 by Wednesday. Another cold front arrives on Thursday bringing a chance for a few showers. There will not be as significant of a cool down like we saw this weekend, but overnight lows will drop into the 40s once again Thursday night. Highs will only be in the 60s on Friday.



