Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances going up this week

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



Overnight, clouds will start to increase in area skies as the humidity levels come up. Lows will only bottom out in the low 60s. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm is likely in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 30%.



LOOKING AHEAD

An active spring pattern is setting up for the new work week, with a daily chance for rain starting on Monday. Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated showers and storms, while widespread activity is expected Wednesday, into Thursday. A severe storm or two can not be ruled out, but heavy rain is likely the higher concern. 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts of 4-5 inches possible. A cold front will push through the area on Thursday, then dissipate along the coast. With moisture levels still fairly high into the weekend, that will keep a chance for rain in the forecast.