Sunday PM Forecast: Fog possible tomorrow morning, cooler temperatures this week

Tomorrow morning could have some areas of patchy fog. This week will have cool temperatures with highs in the 60's and lows in the 40's. Our next storm system could arrive this upcoming Saturday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out around 51 degrees under partly cloudy skies. There also could be some patchy fog in the early morning hours. If you you encounter any of this fog while driving, just make sure to slow down. The clouds will thin out from what we are seeing right now by tomorrow. In the afternoon and evening hours, we will have partly sunny skies. These will mainly be high clouds. Under those clouds, our high temperature will get to around 68 degrees. There will also be no chance of rain.

Up Next: This upcoming week is going to be relatively quiet weather wise with highs in the 60's and lows in the 40's. We will be completely dry with lots of sunshine. Thursday morning looks to be the coolest morning with a low in the upper 30's. Temperatures will start to warm up by the end of the week in front of our next potential storm system on Saturday.

-- Balin

