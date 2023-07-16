Sunday PM Forecast: Beneficial Rains Arrive - Overnight Temps Get A Break!!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Storms fired off late afternoon providing much needed and beneficial rains after five days with dry conditions. Most areas have received 1-2 inches, but localized heavier amounts have fallen along the MS/LA state line near Centreville with doppler estimates of over ten inches currently. The showers will hang on after sunset and likely dissipate before 9 PM. The big payoff is that most locations experienced a 20+ degree temperature drop in only a few hours courtesy of the rain-cooled air and this will allow overnight temps to easily cool off to the middle 70s and remain there for an extended period of time. The heat wave will continue into Monday with much of the same conditions, and yet still another good shot at a chance for showers stands around 50% areal coverage, so much of the region could potentially experience measurable rainfall.. The focus of this activity will be a series of leftover boundaries from Sunday's storms leaving behind a cold pool of air that will become unstable as the heat of the afternoon builds. Overnight the skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 70s thanks to the rain-cooled air, and this could provide yet another trigger for more isolated storms on Monday.

A *HEAT ADVSIORY* will be in effect on Sunday from 10am - 8pm for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Heat index values up to 112 may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: Expect rain chances to significantly decrease by Tuesday as the temperatures increase through the work week and the heat advisories stretch through at least Friday After warming into the low 90s with the heat index easily approaching the low 100s, there exists a chance for showers and thunderstorms that could potentially provide much needed relief from the heat later in the mid afternoon hours.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Subtropical Depression Don is barely hanging on and should dissipate over the next few days. The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and western Atlantic Basin are quiet and no activity is anticipated

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.